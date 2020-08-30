Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,777.89

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,777.89 and traded as high as $1,966.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,927.00, with a volume of 87,595 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Diploma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,622.86 ($21.21).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,874.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.