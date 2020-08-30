Digiwage Price Hits $0.0006 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market cap of $27,374.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00481654 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010361 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

