Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $20.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

APPS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 6,978,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

