Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,307 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $241,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

