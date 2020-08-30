DIA Price Hits $4.22 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00036254 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $44.74 million and $82.60 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

