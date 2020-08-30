Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.