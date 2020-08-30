Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

