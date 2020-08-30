Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 207,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.