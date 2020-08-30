DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

