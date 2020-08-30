Dell Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,129 call options.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dell stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

