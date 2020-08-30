Dell (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 204657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 139.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell by 16.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

