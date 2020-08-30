DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,442.48 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market cap of $383,442.48 and approximately $489.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003069 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002477 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

