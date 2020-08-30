DECOIN Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $18,555.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00018883 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,587,781 coins and its circulating supply is 53,471,360 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

