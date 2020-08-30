DCC’s (DCCPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

