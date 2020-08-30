Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 842,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,149.00. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,786,089 shares of company stock worth $233,118,070. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.