Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.29. Danaos shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 171,161 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAC. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.