Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. 1,387,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $209.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,611 shares of company stock worth $80,505,799 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.