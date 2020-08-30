Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Neutral

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $198.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

