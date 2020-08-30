DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

Best Buy stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

