CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

