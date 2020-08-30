CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.
CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Company Profile
