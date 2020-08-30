Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $2.45. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 24,814 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

