CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 348,752 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,348 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

