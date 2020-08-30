CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.83

Shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.83 and traded as low as $30.57. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 13,700 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 261,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

