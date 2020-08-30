CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.83

Shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.83 and traded as low as $30.57. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 13,700 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.
CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
