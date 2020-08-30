CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $582.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $61,207.75 and $582.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 281,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,129,638 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

