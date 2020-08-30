CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,622,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.79. 1,781,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,115. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

