Critical Review: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) vs. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -152.78% -101.67% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.06% -35.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 120.61%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 5,612.90 -$35.31 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.78

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

