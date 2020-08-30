Critical Review: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVO Payments and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -3.03% -6.58% 3.19% Points International 0.51% 9.12% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVO Payments and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 4 0 2.44 Points International 0 2 2 0 2.50

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $25.56, suggesting a potential downside of 11.66%. Points International has a consensus target price of $17.02, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and Points International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.90 -$10.10 million $0.66 43.83 Points International $401.18 million 0.37 $11.89 million $0.86 12.88

Points International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Points International beats EVO Payments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

