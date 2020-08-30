Critical Contrast: Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) vs. Viatar CTC Solutions (NASDAQ:VRTT)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Viatar CTC Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.66 $50.20 million $2.74 17.50 Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Viatar CTC Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences -0.25% 13.64% 5.55% Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integra Lifesciences and Viatar CTC Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 6 5 0 2.45 Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

About Viatar CTC Solutions

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

