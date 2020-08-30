Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.
VMW stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.
In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
