Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

VMW stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

