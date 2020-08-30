Credit Suisse Group Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$81.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.54.

Shares of BMO opened at C$82.83 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

