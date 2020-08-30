Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €47.39 ($55.75) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.52. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

