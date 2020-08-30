Cred (LBA) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and OKEx. Cred has a total market cap of $25.84 million and $12.52 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

