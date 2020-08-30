Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.