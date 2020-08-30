Cowen Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Market Perform

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.