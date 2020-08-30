Cowen Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Market Perform

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.65.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
