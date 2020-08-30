COTI Market Cap Tops $47.38 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $47.38 million and $15.85 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

