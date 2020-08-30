Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.03. Coro Mining shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 8,600 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06.

About Coro Mining (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.