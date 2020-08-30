Cormark Lowers OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) to Market Perform

Cormark lowered shares of OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.70.

Shares of OSS opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of -17.92. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.80.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.