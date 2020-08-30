Cormark Lowers OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) to Market Perform

Cormark lowered shares of OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.70.
Shares of OSS opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of -17.92. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.80.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.