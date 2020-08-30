Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Copart worth $38,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

