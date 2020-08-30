Contrasting New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) & AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Health Care and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.46 -$15.00 million $0.30 72.37

New York Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

New York Health Care has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Health Care and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

