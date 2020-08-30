Contrasting Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $8.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Credicorp pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Credicorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.09 $1.28 billion $15.94 8.16 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $290.82 million 1.72 $86.05 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 10.06% 6.60% 0.84% Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 30.22% 7.37% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credicorp and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 1 7 1 0 2.00 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Credicorp currently has a consensus target price of $159.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 156.61%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than Credicorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats Credicorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

