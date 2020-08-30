Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Consolidated Edison worth $189,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,206. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $185,076. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

