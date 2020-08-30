ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.66. ConforMIS shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 212,863 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. Research analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 78,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $228,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 48.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

