Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.13

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $559,714.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,144,513 coins and its circulating supply is 9,191,464 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

