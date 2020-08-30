COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,455. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

