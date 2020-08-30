Comparing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Comstock Holding Companies (NYSE:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72% Cushman & Wakefield -1.69% -12.14% -2.05%

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Cushman & Wakefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.83 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.30 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Cushman & Wakefield on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

