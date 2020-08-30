Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

