Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 819.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

