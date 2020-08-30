Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,835 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

RWL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

