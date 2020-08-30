Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 229 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,183,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $83,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Public Storage by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $213.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 in the last three months. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

