Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $848,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 489,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $62.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

